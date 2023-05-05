Dunwoody MARTA station to undergo colorful transformation

“I am deeply inspired by the vibrant and dynamic world of large-scale murals and public art that can be found in cities around the world,” DAAS said. “From the stunning murals in Wynwood, Miami to the colorful public art installations in Berlin, there is something truly magical about creating artwork that is accessible to and enjoyed by anyone who passes by it in their daily lives.”

“The selected mural is dynamic and eye-catching. We think this will help make Perimeter Center even more inviting,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “This is just one more step in our efforts to encourage visitors and residents to forgo their cars and enjoy walking and biking instead.”

According to Dunwoody Communications Director Jennifer Boettcher, the total cost of the mural has not been finalized. The city will provide $50,000, the PCID will contribute $50,000, and the Dunwoody Development Authority will pay 10,000, with MARTA picking up the remainder of the cost.

Tatiana Bell with Living Walls said the mural is expected to be finished by the end of May.

