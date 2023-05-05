BreakingNews
‘This is great news’: Midtown shooting survivors improving; 1 being released
Dunwoody MARTA station to undergo colorful transformation

By Cathy Cobbs, Rough Draft Atlanta
1 hour ago

Renowned global artist DAAS has been selected to create a new public mural for the Dunwoody MARTA Station.

The project is a partnership between Perimeter Community Improvement Districts, city of Dunwoody, Dunwoody Development Authority, MARTA Artbound, the Dunwoody Art Commission, and Living Walls.

According to a joint statement by the partner organizations, DAAS “has painted murals all over the world with a unique and vivid color palette. His striking shapes are a mix of abstract and representational imagery created within immersive environments that entice the viewer to engage with the surrounding spaces.”

The 2,500-square-foot mural will be painted on the south side of the four-deck structure facing Hammond Drive.

DAAS, according to his website, has installed public art pieces in locations like Salt Lake City, Winston Salem, Miami, Philadelphia, as well as international locations like Berlin, Germany.

“I am deeply inspired by the vibrant and dynamic world of large-scale murals and public art that can be found in cities around the world,” DAAS said. “From the stunning murals in Wynwood, Miami to the colorful public art installations in Berlin, there is something truly magical about creating artwork that is accessible to and enjoyed by anyone who passes by it in their daily lives.”

ExploreNew mural on Atlanta Beltline celebrates Andrew Young

“The selected mural is dynamic and eye-catching. We think this will help make Perimeter Center even more inviting,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “This is just one more step in our efforts to encourage visitors and residents to forgo their cars and enjoy walking and biking instead.”

According to Dunwoody Communications Director Jennifer Boettcher, the total cost of the mural has not been finalized. The city will provide $50,000, the PCID will contribute $50,000, and the Dunwoody Development Authority will pay 10,000, with MARTA picking up the remainder of the cost.

Tatiana Bell with Living Walls said the mural is expected to be finished by the end of May.

