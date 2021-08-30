Beach High students pivot to virtual learning while school undergoes COVID protocols

In the previous week's report for Aug. 13, Beach High School listed 11 students with positive COVID tests and 49 quarantined students. According to Lisa Wilson, the district lead nurse, "quarantined students" includes those who are self-quarantining due to a positive exposure outside of school — not necessarily exposed at school and sent home. No staff are listed as COVID positive or in quarantine on the Aug. 13 report.

“Extensive contact tracing procedures have been completed with all affected students and staff,” the Aug. 27 district release said. “All close contacts have been identified and contacted for quarantine. All others should continue to monitor for possible symptoms as a matter of precaution.”

For the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3, Beach students have been instructed to use the ItsLearning portal for class assignments and follow instructions from their teachers for virtual learning schedules. Electronic devices have been made available to students who need them. Student attendance is being measured by student log-in and class participation.

Returning to in-person

Students who are not sick and who are not showing any symptoms may return to school on Sept. 7. Students who are in quarantine may return to class with proof of a negative COVID test taken after Day 5 of quarantine. Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines regarding quarantine are available on the SCCPSS website at sccpss.com.

“The District will continue to monitor the situation closely. Should there be any other changes to the Beach High School operations schedule, parents will be notified by email and callout, and can find updates on the school website,” the district release concluded.

Parents may call the school at 912-395-5330 for more information.

