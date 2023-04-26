Art on the Beltline issues call for artists

Visual artists, performers, musicians, lecturers, art historians and art professionals at every stage of their careers are invited to apply for the 2023-2024 exhibition season. All applicants must sign up in Bonfire, Atlanta Beltline, Inc.’s procurement system, where applicants can view all information and updates, download documents, and submit proposals.

Potential project proposals could include, but are not limited to: performance works of all kinds, such as street and traveling performers, parade, music, dance, theater, and performance art; utilization of fences or screening devices; murals; school or class projects; historical or didactic works; projects that promote exploration of Atlanta Beltline trails; organizational collaborations; sculpture opportunities; work that is reflective of the culture and history of Beltline neighborhoods, amplifies local history, and elevates voices and narratives that have historically been marginalized.

Submitting artists will apply to have their work featured in any of the following components of the exhibition:

Beltline Public Art Residency Program – The Atlanta Beltline residency program is designed to offer real-world exposure operating within the realm of public art and infrastructure. The roles include Scholar-in-Residence, Curator-in-Residence, and Artist-in-Residence.

Beltline Walls Volume 6 (Murals) – Artists will work on their walls during the month of October, culminating in a grand reveal and community celebration.

Beltline Flow (Performance Series) – Artists are invited to perform along the Atlanta Beltline corridor throughout the timeframe of the exhibition. These are designed to act as a pop-up style events to creatively activate and celebrate the corridor in many locations.

Beltline Spaces (Sculpture Exhibition) – Artists are invited to submit their proposals in 3D, monumental, installation, prefabricated, site specific or land art sculptural work.

Beltline After Dark (Festival) – This annual festival celebrates the communities and spaces along the Beltline Westside Trail. Artists are invited to submit proposals to activate the Westside Trail and welcome the summer season. Previous seasons have included concerts, ballet, theater, opera and interactive roving performances.

Atlanta Beltline: The Coloring Book – Graphic Design, Comic Book and Sequential art professionals and collectives are invited to submit proposals for an ABI coloring book.

Youth Workshop Series – Youth educators and organizations are invited to submit proposals for a workshop series to engage young people in arts and culture ages 5-18 around the Beltline corridor.

Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade – Musicians who wish to be included in the 2024 Lantern Parade should contact Chantelle Rytter directly at chantellerytter@gmail.com.

For more information, please visit art.beltline.org/opencall.

