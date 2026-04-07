Georgia lawmakers made a big mistake not to pass election legislation

Voting machines are seen at the Bartow County Election office, Jan. 25, 2024, in Cartersville, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP File)

Legislators declared ‘Sine Die’ and adjourned their session before taking care of critical business.

Legislators declared ‘Sine Die’ and adjourned their session before taking care of critical business.

Well, the Georgia Legislature has sunk to a new, insidious low in failing to pass appropriate bipartisan legislation ( Senate Bill 214 ) to resolve the deadline it imposed on itself to remove the QR codes from ballots by July 2026.

Implementing some — who knows what?! — new system by the midterm elections is not really possible.

As a poll worker and a former project manager, I know all the difficult dominoes that are involved.

A system must be designed and tested, then poll worker training must be designed, tested, and implemented well before the actual election. Just a few of the challenges.

We have primary elections to pull off in May and a runoff in June. Much work on that is already going on, with early voting starting in a few weeks.