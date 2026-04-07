Opinion

Georgia lawmakers made a big mistake not to pass election legislation

Legislators declared ‘Sine Die’ and adjourned their session before taking care of critical business.
Voting machines are seen at the Bartow County Election office, Jan. 25, 2024, in Cartersville, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP File)
Voting machines are seen at the Bartow County Election office, Jan. 25, 2024, in Cartersville, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP File)
By Betsy Shackelford – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Re: “Crisis is brewing over how the state will conduct midterm elections,” AJC, April 4.

Well, the Georgia Legislature has sunk to a new, insidious low in failing to pass appropriate bipartisan legislation (Senate Bill 214) to resolve the deadline it imposed on itself to remove the QR codes from ballots by July 2026.

Implementing some — who knows what?! — new system by the midterm elections is not really possible.

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As a poll worker and a former project manager, I know all the difficult dominoes that are involved.

A system must be designed and tested, then poll worker training must be designed, tested, and implemented well before the actual election. Just a few of the challenges.

We have primary elections to pull off in May and a runoff in June. Much work on that is already going on, with early voting starting in a few weeks.

None of that matters to MAGA supporters who want to sow chaos in the midterms.

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We need to rely on stalwart groups such as the ACLU to sue to move the deadline to provide the ramp-up time for changing the system, and to implement such major changes in 2027, when major elections don’t occur.

Betsy Shackelford is a Decatur resident.

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Betsy Shackelford

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