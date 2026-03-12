opinion NBA was right to nix Hawks’ Magic City event. Now talk about why it mattered. Atlanta anti-sex trafficking organizations and survivor leaders urge city to start a conversation. Views of Magic City in Atlanta shown on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

By Kasey McClure, Jessica Lamb, Amelia Quinn, Matt Hackey, Susan Norris, Rebecca Holley, Tricia Boschert, Jeff Shaw and Victoria Shelton-Stroud – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 44 minutes ago link copied

On March 9, the NBA canceled the Atlanta Hawks’ “Magic City Monday” promotion planned for March 16. As a coalition of Atlanta-based organizations that work daily alongside survivors of exploitation, advocating for their dignity and long-term healing, we want to say: “Thank you.”

We also want to say something else: Let this be a beginning, not an end. When the Hawks announced their partnership with local strip club Magic City, our organizations came together to write an open letter asking the team to reconsider. RELATED Opinion: Why the Atlanta Hawks should cancel promotional night with Magic City We are grateful that Commissioner Adam Silver listened, and we appreciate the players, including Luke Kornet and Al Horford, who spoke publicly about their concerns. Consider the women and girls who are exploited Following the NBA’s decision, we’d invite our Atlanta community to sit with something deeper.

In our collective work as anti-trafficking advocates, our organizations have been involved in countless cases where traffickers groomed, recruited or forced women to work at strip clubs and took all of the money those women earned.

We have seen underage girls given fake IDs and made to dance in these venues. Recent cases from Wisconsin and Texas further illustrate the ways the strip club industry can intersect with, and even be complicit in, trafficking and exploitation. RELATED Opinion: Billboards remind visiting MLB fans: Buying sex is not a victimless crime Scarlet Hope and 4Sarah, local organizations that provide support to women in the adult entertainment industry, have given voice to the trauma experienced by women in these environments. As further evidence, a 2018 Johns Hopkins University study of over 100 women who were new to dancing in strip clubs (less than six months) found that 73% reported alcohol use disorder and 44% reported illicit drug use. Work together to find solutions to a complex problem Magic City Monday was never just about the right environment for a night out. Major sporting events are consistently linked to spikes in demand for commercial sex and to increases in sex trafficking activity.