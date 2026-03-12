opinion Andrew Young’s nonviolence message saves communities and relationships Former Atlanta mayor, congressman and ambassador shares insights that help people connect and build a better world. As part of its America at 250 series, the Free Press media organization presented a live recording of Coleman Hughes' podcast "Conversations with Coleman" at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta on March 9, 2026. Coleman, left, interviewed Ambassador and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, center, and Pulitzer Prize winning MLK Jr. biographer Jonathan Eig on the theme of "Nonviolence in a Violent Age." (David Plazas/AJC)

As a preacher’s kid, I eventually learned to embrace why my family attended church services every week to hear a variation of the same message on love, compassion and respect. That’s because we humans frequently falter on practicing what was preached during the week and we required a refresher to keep us going and to let us know that, even when we fail, we are called to do better.

At a time when this nation faces political division among neighbors, war abroad and economic angst about affordability, we benefit collectively from the occasional brush up about the importance of finding a united sense of purpose. In part, that was a selfish reason for my going to hear iconic civil rights leader Andrew Young speak March 9. Young was featured in a live discussion and recording of Coleman Hughes’ “Conversations with Coleman” podcast, along with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. biographer Jonathan Eig, at the Buckhead Theatre in an event presented by the Free Press media organization. RELATED Opinion: Martin Luther King Jr. left young people a blueprint for civil rights progress Of course, I wanted to hear the insights, stories and reflections of Young, a former congressman, ambassador and Atlanta mayor — and a dedicated convener who has spent many of his 94 years working to bring people together. Rage is easy, but developing relationships takes work Loading...

The topic of the evening was “Nonviolence in a Violent Age,” and it proved to be a fitting theme at a time when it’s so easy to feel angry.

Our doomscrolling, hate watching and brain rot sadly reflect a social media experience that rewards rage and keeps us from developing relationships and engaging in meaningful disagreements. So, it might be easier to say, why should we be nonviolent when others aren’t trying to do the same? That’s where Young‘s message of nonviolence is more important than ever. “Violence destroys,” he said on stage. “Nonviolence builds.” He also quoted another civil rights leader, Bayard Rustin, the chief organizer of the 1963 March on Washington: “Repentance need not be multilateral.”

RELATED Opinion: Trump and Jon Meacham came to Georgia with different messages about America I thought about that phrase for a while on the MARTA ride back to Midtown after the event. As I researched Young’s background for this column, I learned he has repeated this phrase before because that’s the point: We don’t have to wait for someone else to do the right thing. This is important not only for building community, but also for sustaining and nurturing it. It’s so easy to destroy and decimate, but it’s harder to gain trust and create what Atlantans know so well as the notion of the “beloved community.” Practice makes perfect in when it comes to nonviolence Former U.S. Ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young speaks at an event honoring “The Original 33” at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. After the Civil War, 33 Black men were elected to Georgia’s General Assembly but expelled by White lawmakers within months. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Young, who served as Atlanta mayor in the 1980s, explained that nonviolence is about self-preservation.

“We need each other,” he said. “You can’t have a white Atlanta and a Black Atlanta.” While some skeptics may point to the historic racial segregation that physically divided the people of the city, his point is a much greater one about finding a sense of purpose, especially when it is needed the most during times of adversity. I also appreciated his commentary on marriage and using his own relationship as an example for practicing better communication. These tools of nonviolence apply to the relationships in our life, be they with our significant others, our friends or our family members. “Don’t get mad, get smart,” he said.

RELATED Opinion: Civil Rights Act of 1964 is under attack. History shows why U.S. still needs it. I’m taking this to heart as someone who will be celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary in May and has been far from perfect — sometimes annoyed by an insignificant slight or doing more talking than listening. But I feel better that the opportunities for redemption and renewal are available to us, even if we think we are stuck in our ways. Andrew Young turned 94 on March 12 and watching him on stage, I marveled at his wisdom, his intellect and his compassion for his fellow human being — even for those in the past who had insulted or debased him. He reminded the audience that practicing nonviolence is a decision and it takes a plan, a process and practice. That’s why we need these reminders again and again whether at an Atlanta theater, a place of worship or a favorite gathering spot.