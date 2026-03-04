Permitting reform could reduce energy costs, expand sources
While “Power companies boosted by federal loans” (AJC, Feb. 26), funded by taxpayers, may help keep Georgia Power customers’ bills from rising too much, will it?
Coincidentally, Georgia lawmakers are considering Senate Bill 34 and House Bill 1063 to protect consumers from power increases driven by new data center demand. Data centers and Georgia Power oppose this legislation.
People need assurance of long-term affordability and protection from health risks and severe weather events triggered by rising greenhouse emissions — a reality increasingly acknowledged, sometimes privately, by conservatives.
How? Money talks. Georgia is geographically positioned to benefit greatly if Congress passes national permitting reform to build smarter, more resilient grids that improve access for all power sources, including batteries.
States like Texas have shown that renewables can be reliable and developed quickly at a lower cost. That experience should increase the likelihood that they will be used here in Georgia to meet growing demand.
As U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright notes, every source has trade-offs. Our children’s future depends on wise choices.
Let’s truly “help America lower energy cost” by passing fair, careful, faster national permitting reform. Once built, the sun’s fuel cost is nil.
BOB JAMES, ATLANTA
Court’s tariff decision bodes well for climate change
The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down most of President Donald Trump’s expansive international tariffs will have broad consequences for all sorts of cases. The decision unequivocally demonstrates the Supreme Court’s recognition that the Trump administration has exceeded its authority and that the Constitution, not the POTUS, gives Congress the power to impose taxes and tariffs.
Hopefully, the decision will have broad consequences for all sorts of cases in which the president has exceeded his power to roll back rational policies that have had negative impacts on the economy, democracy, health care and the environment.
For example, in Georgia, a major chemical exposure occurred in Conyers, releasing toxic fumes. Dalton has some of the worst forever chemicals in the nation. Urge your congressperson to support the EPA as it attempts to fight back and protect our future. As a person of faith, my moral conscience calls me to act.
ELIZABETH WILLIS BROWN, CLIMATE HOPE AFFILIATE, FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF ATLANTA
