One AJC reader writes about energy costs, while another considers the effects of tariffs on climate change.

While “Power companies boosted by federal loans” (AJC, Feb. 26), funded by taxpayers, may help keep Georgia Power customers’ bills from rising too much, will it?

Coincidentally, Georgia lawmakers are considering Senate Bill 34 and House Bill 1063 to protect consumers from power increases driven by new data center demand. Data centers and Georgia Power oppose this legislation.

People need assurance of long-term affordability and protection from health risks and severe weather events triggered by rising greenhouse emissions — a reality increasingly acknowledged, sometimes privately, by conservatives.

How? Money talks. Georgia is geographically positioned to benefit greatly if Congress passes national permitting reform to build smarter, more resilient grids that improve access for all power sources, including batteries.

States like Texas have shown that renewables can be reliable and developed quickly at a lower cost. That experience should increase the likelihood that they will be used here in Georgia to meet growing demand.