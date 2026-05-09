Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Wave him home

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57 minutes ago
Mike Luckovich: Tributes to Bobby Cox
Mike Luckovich: Tributes to Bobby Cox

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

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