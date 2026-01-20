Opinion Readers write Data centers pose environmental concerns and RFK Jr.’s vaccine plan will hurt children. Readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

Data centers pose environmental concerns Promises that Microsoft made regarding data center projects - saying they will avoid causing higher electricity prices for existing customers, limit water usage, create jobs, generate new tax revenue and establish workforce training programs near their data centers - are a good start. But we need to see more from them, and the other Big Tech companies, about how they will protect air, water and soil quality.

We need clear indications that they will use energy responsibly and pursue/help build sustainable options for powering their data centers. We already have one developer in Georgia seeking permits from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to run their data center entirely on on-site gas engines. And Georgia Power has been given the green light by the Public Service Commission to build 10 gigawatts of new gas-fired generation capacity. All of this is unhealthy for Georgians and should not be happening. We need to see plans and commitments from data center hyperscalers on how they will protect our air, water and soil. MAURICE CARTER, COVINGTON Kennedy bypasses CDC on childhood vaccine decision

In my letter published in Readers Write on Nov. 26, I suggested that Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was rendering “CDC’s role in public health irrelevant” with the changes he made to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine safety webpage without input from CDC scientists.