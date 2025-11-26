Readers express their concerns about shifts in CDC messaging, and how President Trump uses the “bully pulpit” of his office.

I’m shocked and alarmed that the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services has inserted his own pseudoscientific content on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine safety webpage.

The CDC was established to be an independent scientific institution advising DHHS and state and local health departments on public health. Secretary Kennedy has reversed this process without him or the acting director of CDC ever receiving any briefings on vaccine safety evidence by the scientific experts at CDC.

Not only does this seriously jeopardize the uptake of immunizations that have contributed enormously to extending life expectancy, but it also turns the CDC into a political voice for the current administration that will render the CDC’s role in public health irrelevant.

Sen. Bill Cassidy required a commitment during Kennedy’s nomination hearing that the CDC would not alter statements on its website that affirm vaccine safety. I urge him to enforce that commitment and require the removal of these misleading changes. Sen. Cassidy must take action to restore science-based messaging at the CDC and preserve its 79-year history as an independent public health institution.

CRAIG LEUTZINGER, LAWRENCEVILLE