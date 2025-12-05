Southeast data center surge comes with opportunities and many tradeoffs
As this wave of data center projects grows, scrutiny is increasing in communities across Georgia and the South.
This aerial view captures a large area under construction for a new data center campus on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Developed by QTS, the data center campus near Fayetteville is one of the largest under construction in Georgia. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By Joshua Whitman and Rick Dent – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
As these power-hungry facilities multiply — reshaping local economies, utilities and even landscapes — the PSC and itscounterparts in other states must move swiftly to balance innovation with sustainability, ensuring that the digital economy’s foundation doesn’t outpace the region’s ability to support it.
Theeconomicpromiseissignificant: capital investment, high-paying construction jobs and substantial gains in property tax revenue. Leaders in Butts and Douglas counties, Georgia, call these “historic days” as Amazon and others break ground. In Mississippi, arrivals are a “game changer” for jobs and the tax base.
But there are tradeoffs. Sales tax exemptions for equipment could cost Georgia nearly $300 million this year, raising questions about public benefit. Data centers typically create few permanent jobs. Tension is rising over whether incentives and infrastructure costs are fairly distributed.
As data center reach grows so does the need for more power
Joshua Whitman
Tensions require hard questions before siting data centers:
More tax revenue is good, but what about the long-term impacts on land, water and infrastructure?
Who pays for growth? Are small towns, low-income neighborhoods and residential ratepayers protected from stranded assets if demand doesn’t materialize?
Do local voices have a say? Or are decisions made behind nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) and closed doors, without citizen input?
The most urgent challenge is energy and water. This new generation of facilities requires hundreds of megawatts, akin to a small nuclear reactor.
In metro Atlanta, Georgia Power forecasts an additional 8,200 megawatts of demand by 2031, roughly eight nuclear reactors.
Meeting this demand requires utilities to revisit long-term plans. Georgia Power iskeepingcoalplantsopenlonger and adding new gas and battery capacity, citing data center needs. Similar shifts are underway in Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee.
The Tennessee Valley Authority and South Carolina’s Santee Cooper have approved new rate classes and contracts so data centers, not existing customers, fund new infrastructure.
New developments should priorities fairness and openness
As this wave grows, scrutiny is increasing.
Rick Dent (Summer Patterson)
In the past year, multiple Georgia counties enacted temporary moratoriums to allow review. Atlanta has banned new data centers in neighborhoods across the city, and other municipalities require environmental and transmission assessments.
State legislatures are also engaging. Georgia’s General Assembly debated measures to sunset incentives and require that data centers pay the full cost of new energy infrastructure.
In South Carolina, lawmakers limit incentives and ensure large users pay their share. Alabama groups have taken legal action over environmental impacts and a lack of public engagement.
Demand uncertainty looms. Analysts warn of a dot-com-style bubble: overbuilding, shifting AI infrastructure needs and business models still in flux. Some tech companies have reversed planned centers and emerging technologies could render today’s mega-builds obsolete.
Skeptics see classic bubble signals; vast sums chasing hype, with little clarity on who will be left holding the billion-dollar bag.
Developers have a critical public role on par with policymakers and stakeholders. They must sell to citizens and elected officials. For new developments, operators should prioritize fairness, openness and local context. From Day 1, engage communities with early meetings, impact assessments and transparency to build trust and undercut opposition.
The data center boom is about the future that the Southeast chooses to build. Things are moving fast. Policymakers, communities and developers who navigate challenges and seize opportunities will thrive, but only with a fair, open and balanced approach.
Joshua Whitman, Ph.D., and Rick Dent, J.D., are senior consultants with Matrix LLC, a boutique public affairs firm with offices in Atlanta, Montgomery, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, and they have worked closely with policymakers across the Southeast.