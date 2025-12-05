Opinion Southeast data center surge comes with opportunities and many tradeoffs As this wave of data center projects grows, scrutiny is increasing in communities across Georgia and the South. This aerial view captures a large area under construction for a new data center campus on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Developed by QTS, the data center campus near Fayetteville is one of the largest under construction in Georgia. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Joshua Whitman and Rick Dent – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

The dramatic results of Georgia’s Public Service Commission races sent a clear message: Voters are paying attention to how the state manages its energy future. Nowhere is that responsibility more pressing than in the explosive growth of data centers across Georgia and the broader Southeast.