Georgia’s Korean Americans deserve answers after Hyundai plant raid

FILE - This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group's electric vehicle plant, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP, File)

The community feels unsafe since watching Korean workers with lawful valid visas being cuffed and shackled by the ICE raids.

By Jongwon Lee – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

After all, 475 workers, the majority of them Korean nationals, were cuffed, shackled, and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a raid on the Hyundai mega site’s battery plant in September.

Two months after the ICE raids, dozens of once-detained Korean workers re-entered Georgia with the very same immigration visa and documents.

Korean workers accept it as “a sign that the workers were ‘lawfully’ in the U.S. to install equipment at the factory.”

The recent development leads you to have many questions to answer. How are these ICE-called “illegal individuals” allowed to enter Georgia again after deportation?

White House offers apologies but no real explanations for raid