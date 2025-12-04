Georgia’s Korean Americans deserve answers after Hyundai plant raid
The community feels unsafe since watching Korean workers with lawful valid visas being cuffed and shackled by the ICE raids.
FILE - This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group's electric vehicle plant, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP, File)
By Jongwon Lee – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Korean Americans in Georgia demand answers from state officials.
Finally, the State Department is encouraging those who were previously detained in Georgia to apply on the very same visas and has issued new guidance on the activities allowed under them.
Unfortunately, the Korean American community in Georgia, has received little to no answers or communication from officials in the State of Georgia or our elected leaders, unlike the answer from the White House and federal government as of this date.
Peach State leaders must reassure Korean residents across the state
Georgia Gov. Bryan Kemp speaks at the grand opening of the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County on March 26, 2025. (Justin Taylor/The Current GA)
I vividly remember the 2022 groundbreaking ceremony for Hyundai Metaplant on an empty lot in Bryan County. I personally observed Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. senators, and representatives hold groundbreaking shovels along with Korean businessmen and leaders.
I remember that they praised Koreans and promised to “answer any questions or help from Koreans.” As of this date, those elected officials have never answered, communicated or directed the local Korean community/group and/or hard-working local businesses in Georgia.
No Korean American feels safe since they watched Korean workers with lawful valid visa being cuffed and shackled by the ICE raids. Since the September ICE raids, rumors are going around that popular Asian grocery marts, restaurants, and businesses are next targets.
South Korean diplomats visited Georgia this week and met with officials. I would like Georgia elected officials to provide an answer and assurance of safety for the Korean community in Georgia during the meeting, as you promised us while carrying groundbreaking shovels at the Hyundai plant.