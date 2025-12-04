opinion

Georgia’s Korean Americans deserve answers after Hyundai plant raid

The community feels unsafe since watching Korean workers with lawful valid visas being cuffed and shackled by the ICE raids.
FILE - This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group's electric vehicle plant, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP, File)
By Jongwon Lee – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Korean Americans in Georgia demand answers from state officials.

After all, 475 workers, the majority of them Korean nationals, were cuffed, shackled, and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a raid on the Hyundai mega site’s battery plant in September.

Two months after the ICE raids, dozens of once-detained Korean workers re-entered Georgia with the very same immigration visa and documents.

Korean workers accept it as “a sign that the workers were ‘lawfully’ in the U.S. to install equipment at the factory.”

The recent development leads you to have many questions to answer. How are these ICE-called “illegal individuals” allowed to enter Georgia again after deportation?

White House offers apologies but no real explanations for raid

Now we have a clear answer from President Donald Trump and the White House who called the September ICE raids at Hyundai “stupid” and “regrettable.”

Jongwon Lee
Further, a White House official telephoned Hyundai Motor to “apologize” for the immigration raid, saying he or she was “not aware” and ”didn’t know” about the Georgia raid.

Finally, the State Department is encouraging those who were previously detained in Georgia to apply on the very same visas and has issued new guidance on the activities allowed under them.

Unfortunately, the Korean American community in Georgia, has received little to no answers or communication from officials in the State of Georgia or our elected leaders, unlike the answer from the White House and federal government as of this date.

Georgia is the permanent home of Korean Americans, who numbered 93,000 in 2021. Georgia is home to at least 100 Korean facilities, which employ more than 9,400 Georgians. In other words, Korean American immigrants are also part of Georgia and constituents who have paid taxes, created jobs and boosted local businesses over the decades.

Peach State leaders must reassure Korean residents across the state

Georgia Gov. Bryan Kemp speaks at the grand opening of the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County on March 26, 2025. (Justin Taylor/The Current GA)
I vividly remember the 2022 groundbreaking ceremony for Hyundai Metaplant on an empty lot in Bryan County. I personally observed Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. senators, and representatives hold groundbreaking shovels along with Korean businessmen and leaders.

I remember that they praised Koreans and promised to “answer any questions or help from Koreans.” As of this date, those elected officials have never answered, communicated or directed the local Korean community/group and/or hard-working local businesses in Georgia.

Some Georgia officials are contacting only the South Korean Government, conglomerates, and investors in South Korea while such communication was not made in Georgia and not directed to the almost 100,000 Korean American population in Georgia.

No Korean American feels safe since they watched Korean workers with lawful valid visa being cuffed and shackled by the ICE raids. Since the September ICE raids, rumors are going around that popular Asian grocery marts, restaurants, and businesses are next targets.

South Korean diplomats visited Georgia this week and met with officials. I would like Georgia elected officials to provide an answer and assurance of safety for the Korean community in Georgia during the meeting, as you promised us while carrying groundbreaking shovels at the Hyundai plant.

Jongwon Lee is an attorney in Duluth, Georgia.

Jongwon Lee

