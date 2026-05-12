Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Big game shamed

By
57 minutes ago

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

USSW Rally
GUEST COLUMNISTS

Saving democracy starts in the workplace — and in the South

GUEST COLUMN

Ted Turner inspired ordinary people to do extraordinary things

GUEST COLUMN

Secretive Georgia commission silences judicial candidates from speaking out

Keep Reading

Saving democracy starts in the workplace — and in the South

Readers write

Secretive Georgia commission silences judicial candidates from speaking out

Featured

Brant Frost IV

First Liberty founder pleads guilty in $140M fraud case

31m ago

Supreme Court candidates sued the state in secret. A judge is keeping it that way.

AJC HER+STORY

She took over her dad’s construction firm and made it a key player in Atlanta