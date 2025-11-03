Treasure McWeay, 4, should be alive. Hers was another preventable child death.

These reports alerted DFCS that the children were kidnapped by their father (a noncustodial parent), had returned to Atlanta, and were left alone deprived of food, water, and clothing.

In total, CPS received 10 reports regarding Treasure and her siblings over a three-year period. These reports demonstrated a lengthy history of family violence; inadequate food, clothing, and supervision; kidnapping; and deplorable living conditions.

“I knew one of the kids was going to die,” the DFCS case manager said on the witness stand. “And I told everyone who would listen these kids were in danger.”

Georgia’s children die from abuse and neglect at a rate 66.3% higher than the national average. The state ranks as the fifth worst in the country. In 2022, there were 114 child deaths from maltreatment in Georgia, 85% of whom were under 5 years old.

The events leading to Treasure’s death are tragic but should come as no surprise. In the fall of 2022, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) published findings on a memo written by the Office of Child Advocacy (OCA) which investigated and identified 15 systemic breakdowns within Georgia’s DFCS.

The AJC discovered that the OCA’s office, along with other industry experts, presented concerns to state leadership that indicated in part, “the department was not adequately responding to children in danger” and “DFCS is closing cases prematurely.”

