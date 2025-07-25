Opinion

MARTA is looking for a new CEO. Tell us how you think the system could improve.

Send the AJC your letters with your thoughts on how the Atlanta region’s transit system can do better.
Fans exit a MARTA Station to head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the last day of Beyoncè’s “Cowboy Carter” tour on Monday, July 14, 2025. An escalator breakdown injured several concert attendees. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Former MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood retired early following a series of missteps by metro Atlanta’s transit system.

They included mechanical issues affecting train service for the recent Shakira concert and the Peachtree Road Race as well as the escalator breakdown that injured nearly a dozen Beyoncé concert attendees on July 14.

The AJC opinion team wants to hear from you about what the region should do next.

Tell us your opinion on one or more of these questions:

  1. What is going right or wrong with MARTA?
  2. How would you fix what’s not working?
  3. What qualities should the MARTA board seek in a new CEO?
  4. What will make the system ready for big global events including the 2026 World Cup?
MARTA must do better. Bring in new leadership and stop misleading the public.

Send letters of 200 words or fewer to letters@ajc.com and include your full name and city as well as a phone number for verification.

We want to hear from business, civic and political leaders; riders and non-riders alike; as well as ordinary citizens who seek to solve problems facing the region.

David Plazas, opinion editor, AJC

