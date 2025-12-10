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Jerry & Krista Slater
Distilled and Fermented with Jerry and Krista Slater focuses on spirits and wine, with recommendations and all the information you need to imbibe well.
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Distilled and Fermented Newsletter | Wine & Spirits | AJC