WATCH LIVE: First Trump 19 hearing since unsubstantiated allegations against Fulton County prosecutors

July 1, 2022 Atlanta - District Attorney Fani Willis (center) confers with lead prosecutors, Donald Wakeford (left) and Nathan Wade, during a motion hearing at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Friday, July 1, 2022. Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney at a roughly 90-minute hearing Friday did not come to a final decision about what exactly the District Attorney’s office can ask Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, former state Sen. William Ligon of Brunswick and several other unnamed state legislators. But he said that anything related to their conversations with other legislators or motivations are off-limits. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Updated 38 minutes ago

A hearing this afternoon in Fulton Superior Court will focus on more than a half-dozen pending procedural motions in the Donald Trump election interference case.

But it will be closely watched for another reason: it marks the first time Fulton County prosecutors will appear in public since Monday’s bombshell allegations that District Attorney Fani Willis improperly hired a romantic partner as special prosecutor and financially benefited from their relationship.

Watch the live video below:

