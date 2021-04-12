Wall Street edges lower, pulls back from record high

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other loans, held steady at 1.67%. It ended Friday at 1.66% and had been as high as 1.75% last Monday.

Investors are showing cautious optimism about the economic recovery, especially in the U.S., where vaccine distribution as been ramping up and President Joe Biden has advanced the deadline for states to make doses available to all adults to April 19.

Nuance Communications soared 17% after Microsoft said it would buy the speech technology company for about $16 billion.

Alibaba’s U.S.-listed shares rose 9% after the Chinese conglomerate said it would restructure its Ant Group financial affiliate to placate Chinese government regulatory concerns.