Breaking: Georgia prepares mass cancellation of 455,000 voter registrations
News
News

Trump says countries that buy Venezuelan oil will face 25% tariff

By Josh Boak – Associated Press
15 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday he would be placing a 25% tariff on all imports from any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela as well as imposing new tariffs on the South American country itself.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said Venezuela has been “very hostile” to the U.S. and countries purchasing oil from it will be forced to pay the tariff on all their trade to the U.S. starting April 2.

Venezuela will face a “Secondary” tariff because it is the home to the gang Tren de Aragua, he said. The Trump administration is deporting immigrants that it claims are members of that gang who illegally crossed into the United States.

Trump’s latest tariffs threat suggests the administration will take bolder moves against China, the largest customer for Venezuelan oil. The Trump administration has already levied universal 20% tariffs on imports from China as an effort to crackdown on the illicit trade in fentanyl.

The U.S. president told reporters during a public portion of a Cabinet meeting Monday that the tariffs related to Venezuela were “long in the making,” as he promised forthcoming import taxes on autos and pharmaceutical drugs that he has pledged will lead to more investment and factories inside the United States.

Trump has labeled April 2 as “LIBERATION DAY” based on his still unclear plans to roll out import taxes to match the rates charged by other countries, as well as fully levy 25% tariffs against Mexico and Canada, the two largest U.S. trading partners. The Republican president has also increased his 2018 tariffs on steel and aluminum to 25% for all imports. Trump told reporters on Friday that there would be “flexibility” in his tariffs even as he has opposed granting exemptions to his import taxes.

The U.S. stock market had been climbing on Monday as investors expect the tariffs to be more targeted than they earlier feared. Still, the S&P 500 index is down so far this year out of concerns that a trade war could hinder economic growth and increase inflationary pressures.

Trump said his social media post on Monday would serve as notification of this policy to the Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies.

The tariffs would most likely add to the taxes facing China, which in 2023 bought 68% of the oil exported by Venezuela, according to a 2024 analysis by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Spain, Russia, Singapore and Vietnam are also among the countries receiving oil from Venezuela, the report shows. The United States in January imported 8.6 million barrels of oil from Venezuela, according to the Census Bureau.

About the Author

Josh Boak
More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Saturday, March 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Trump says countries that buy Venezuelan oil will face 25% tariff

28m ago
OPINION

Trump tariffs, taxes, inflation and the deficit

Project 2025 aims to skyrocket our national debt even further

Trade war will hit consumers and businesses, diplomats tell Atlanta leaders

Leaders of the Canadian and Mexican consulates in Atlanta told top Atlanta leaders that their nations remain committed to working with Washington on a path forward.

The Latest

FILE - 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki speaks at an announcement for the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences at Genentech Hall on UCSF's Mission Bay campus in San Francisco, Feb. 20 2013. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Credit: AP

23andMe files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as co-founder and CEO Wojcicki resigns

6m ago

Former Utah Rep. Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman elected to the US House, has died

9m ago

FBI issues alert after ‘arson, gunfire, and vandalism’ target Tesla dealerships, owners

13m ago

Featured

Orange Crush event organizer Steven Smalls looks out at Tybee Island's South Beach, site of the 2025 HBCU spring break festival scheduled for April 19 on Georgia's coast. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Make Orange Crush sweet again? New era dawns for infamous HBCU beach party

Orange Crush, an HBCU spring break party at a Georgia beach, enters a new era this April with a sanctioned festival organizers hope will attract 30,000 attendees

Gridlock Guy: Lessons learned from becoming a true Atlanta commuter

After years of covering conditions during drive time, I am a part of the gridlock daily. Here are a few lessons that my joining the masses in Atlanta traffic has given me.

Is Atlanta still America’s Black mecca? This native isn’t so sure

A new monthly content series from UATL — the AJC’s Black culture franchise — will shed light on the reality (or mirage) behind this question.