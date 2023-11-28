BreakingNews
Rosalynn Carter carefully planned Tuesday's services

45 minutes ago

The crowd of mourners gathered Tuesday for the Atlanta memorial service for Rosalynn Carter was carefully curated by the former first lady, said Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander.

In fact, Mrs. Carter planned the whole thing.

”She did the guest list. They only wanted people close to them,” said Alexander, explaining the intimacy of Tuesday’s service at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on Emory University’s campus.

“She did the music. She decided who she wanted to speak yesterday, today and all the way through what they want to do at Maranatha (Baptist Church in Plains) on Wednesday,” added Alexander, who heads the Atlanta-based nonprofit founded by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

Alexander called the gathering on Tuesday for Mrs. Carter a “celebration of everything she has done.”

Ernie Suggs

