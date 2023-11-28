Rosalynn and Jimmy: A Love Story

Former President Jimmy Carter attended Tuesday’s memorial service for his wife in a wheelchair, in poor health and unable to speak.
But many others at the service talked about the loving relationship they witnessed between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, who grew up in the same rural Georgia town and were married for 77 years.
Here is an article about their “small-town love story” over the decades.
Here is an article about their final months together, holding hands, in their modest ranch house in Plains.
