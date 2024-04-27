Protesters return to Emory for 3rd day of demonstrations

Emory students have vowed to gather at the university quad everyday until their requests are met, and on Saturday afternoon a small crowd was starting to form.
The protesters’ are seeking for the university to divest relations with companies that have ties to Israel and the planned Atlanta public safety training center. Saturday’s gathering, which began at 4 p.m. on the quad, was labeled as a “Community Building Day” by organizations including the Emory Stop Cop City movement, the Emory Graduate Muslim Student Council, the Emory Muslim Student Association and the Emory Students for Justice in Palestine club.
The last day of class at the Emory College of Arts and Sciences is Monday. Finals will then follow and the university commencement is scheduled for May 13. Alongside protesters setting up on the quad were a few seniors getting their graduation pictures taken.
Healthcare students at the university set up a first aid table in front of the Carlos Museum on the quad as activists began filling the space. Students said their efforts are a reaction to Thursday’s arrest and how individuals were injured during the protest.
