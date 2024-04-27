Protesters return to Emory for 3rd day of demonstrations

Emory students have vowed to gather at the university quad everyday until their requests are met, and on Saturday afternoon a small crowd was starting to form.

The protesters’ are seeking for the university to divest relations with companies that have ties to Israel and the planned Atlanta public safety training center. Saturday’s gathering, which began at 4 p.m. on the quad, was labeled as a “Community Building Day” by organizations including the Emory Stop Cop City movement, the Emory Graduate Muslim Student Council, the Emory Muslim Student Association and the Emory Students for Justice in Palestine club.