News

Protesters return to Emory for 3rd day of demonstrations

By
1 minute ago

Emory students have vowed to gather at the university quad everyday until their requests are met, and on Saturday afternoon a small crowd was starting to form.

The protesters’ are seeking for the university to divest relations with companies that have ties to Israel and the planned Atlanta public safety training center. Saturday’s gathering, which began at 4 p.m. on the quad, was labeled as a “Community Building Day” by organizations including the Emory Stop Cop City movement, the Emory Graduate Muslim Student Council, the Emory Muslim Student Association and the Emory Students for Justice in Palestine club.

Emory students and locals gathered Saturday afternoon on the campus quad for a third day on demonstrations.

Credit: Caroline Silva

icon to expand image

Credit: Caroline Silva

The last day of class at the Emory College of Arts and Sciences is Monday. Finals will then follow and the university commencement is scheduled for May 13. Alongside protesters setting up on the quad were a few seniors getting their graduation pictures taken.

Healthcare students at the university set up a first aid table in front of the Carlos Museum on the quad as activists began filling the space. Students said their efforts are a reaction to Thursday’s arrest and how individuals were injured during the protest.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian: ‘We are not abandoning Georgia’

Credit: AP

Attorney expresses concern over Georgia State Patrol being called to Emory

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cyberattack strikes Coffee County, the site of a 2021 election breach

Missing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton County police say

Missing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton County police say

Credit: GOFUNDME

$100K raised for grip seriously injured on set of Eddie Murphy’s ‘The Pickup’
The Latest

Credit: AP

Attorney expresses concern over Georgia State Patrol being called to Emory
Protests continue on other U.S. campuses, including at UNC Chapel Hill
All arrested after Emory protest released from DeKalb jail, records show
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)
15 things to do this weekend: Move for Grady, Mitsubishi Electric Classic
Clark Atlanta band performed Rico Wade songs on day of his funeral