Police chief resigns, officer fired after bodycam shows using racial slurs

“For the most part, it seems to me like they furnished them a house to live in. They furnished them clothes to put on their back. They furnished them food to put on their table and all they had to do was (expletive) work,” one of the men said on the bodycam video.

“And now we give ‘em all those things and they don’t have to (expletive) work,” one of them said on the video.

WTVM said after viewing the video, it only took city leaders about an hour-and-a-half to take action, letting the chief and the officer know they would be fired if they did not resign.

