Police arrest youth accused of killing 15-year-old in South Georgia

After Ja’rique’s body was sent to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, investigators gathered enough evidence to identify a suspect. GBI agents and Coffee County investigators arrested the juvenile on one count of felony murder. The suspect, whose identity remains confidential, was transported to the Waycross Youth Detention Center.

Additional arrests are expected from their investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 912-384-4227 or the GBI Regional Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103.