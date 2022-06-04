YIRINEC, Gary



Gary Yirinec, age 68, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from a rare form of liver cancer. He was born October 4, 1953 to William and Jeanette Yirinec in Bay Shore, New York. He is preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen. His memory will be cherished by his wife Vickie, his daughter Jennifer Janechek (Mike) of North Liberty, IA, and three grandchildren, Vickie's daughter, Tanya McConnell (Matt) of Atlantic Beach, FL, and three grandchildren; his two brothers, Brian (Robin) and Bruce of Rochester, NY, and their children, five nieces and nephews. In 1971, Gary graduated from Bay Shore High School, where he was a 3-sport varsity athlete. He was drafted as a pitcher by the Pittsburgh Pirates but wanted to play football and go to college. He went on to play quarterback on the freshman team at Colgate University in Hamilton, NY, where he also played baseball. However, his real love became golf! Gary was also President of the Colgate Chapter of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. He graduated from Colgate in 1975 with a BA in Economics and began his career in New York working for an International Credit Insurance company. In 1979, he relocated to Atlanta, GA, and joined C&S National Bank. His expansive career included Arthur Andersen, IBM, Perot Systems, Dell Technologies and most recently as the Sales Director at eCommQuest. Gary was a very loving and kind person with a good soul. When asked what he was most proud of in his life, he said "my family"! He was a family man whose love and light will live on through his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on June 12, from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076. Services will be held at 1:00 PM in Roswell's Chapel with Ken Griffin officiating. A Celebration of Life reception will follow at 3:00PM at Horseshoe Bend Country Club, 2100 Steeplechase Lane, Roswell, GA 30076. For those who wish to make a donation in Gary's memory, please consider the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.



