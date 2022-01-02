WILLIAMS, Edith R.



Edith Roberts Williams, 97, died peacefully on January 1, 2020, after suffering several years with advanced Parkinson's disease. Her memorial scheduled for March, 2020, was canceled due Covid-19. We have yet to reschedule the service, but we remember and miss her every day, especially on this second anniversary of her death.



This is the obituary that she composed. She was born December 11, 1922, to I. J. Roberts and Eva Daniel Roberts of Columbus, Georgia, and was given the name Edith Pauline Roberts. She had two older sisters, Mary and Virginia. She is survived by daughters, Susan Williams-Rogers (the late Dr. Jim Williams-Rogers) and Sally Williams Ryan (Kent A. Ryan); grandchildren, Corey W. McLellan (Pamela E. McLellan) and Anna K. Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Caroline, Silas, Lucy, and Ezra McLellan.



She is also survived by step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She grew up in Columbus, Georgia, until 1939, when she moved to Decatur, Georgia, with her parents. She graduated from Decatur Girls High School. Soon after she moved to Decatur, she met a young man named Harold Williams which turned out to be a meeting made in Heaven. They immediately fell in love and were married in December, 1943. They were married for 71 years before Harold's death in July, 2015. Edith was an active member of Oakhurst Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. Her last employment was in the Library with DeKalb County's Henderson High School. She requested that memorials be made to Oakhurst Baptist Church, Decatur, GA.

