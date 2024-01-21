WILLIAMS, Brenda



Brenda Bell Williams, age 78, of Friendship Community in Buford, GA passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Williams; parents, Howell and Mildred Benefield Bell; and brother, Robert Bell. Mrs. Williams is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Ryan) O'Connor of Hoschton, GA; grandchildren, Xavier Paul Wardlaw and Madison Koi O'Connor; sisters, Alice (Bonnie) Pruitt of Buford, and Sandra (Kenneth) Dowdy of Chestnut Mountain, GA; brother, Charles (Jimmie) Bell of Buford; sisters-in-law, Rilla Jones Bell of Chestnut Mountain, and Traci Alston, of Cleveland, GA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Williams was born on March 17, 1945 in Braselton, GA, and was a 1963 graduate of South Hall High School. She was retired from The Church of the Apostles in Atlanta, GA as an executive administrator after thirty-seven years of service. She was a member of Friendship Community Baptist Church in Buford and she enjoyed visiting with people over the telephone since she was not able to get out. Mrs. Williams was a loving sister, mother, and grandmother, and she really enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Ted Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Danny Jones officiating the Graveside Service. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday, January 20 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friendship Community Church in memory of Brenda Williams.



To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.





