Wilks, Ashley

Ashley was born in Middlesex, England, relocating with his family to Georgia in 1957. The eldest of four siblings he grew up in Sandy Springs, attended Sandy Springs High School and was a member of the Atlanta Boy Choir.



Ahead of his time, gifted in many ways: poet, songwriter and developer of various short film projects using Betamax. Pre-internet and cell phone, his skills were highly inventive and mastered via 4-track recording methods and video camera. Soft-spoken, except for an occasional, appropriate outburst (his Tarzan yell was legendary), he shared his thoughts and soul through music, word and action.



Ashley ran his own delivery service and was loved by his customers, whether they were receiving medication or a huge cake. He loved celebrations, giving gifts, animals, nature, gardening and cooking. Luckily we obtained a copy of his famous "New Year's Black Eyed Peas" and our sister is pleased that he taught her how to make a great meatloaf and turnip greens.



He was stricken with a catastrophic brain bleed in 2010 and wasn't expected to live, but he did - another 14 years. Left side paralysis confined Ashley to a wheelchair, though he continued to work to regain any mobility and independence that he could. Enduring isolation during COVID, adapting to the medical and assisted living environments that became his world, it was amazing he was able to continue. Daily visits from family, his computer and sheer will kept him going. During this time, Ashley also suffered the loss of both parents, his youngest sister and numerous friends. He was exposed to the best and worst within the worlds of medicine and healthcare, but always expressed a respectful and polite thank you and offer of friendship to any that could spare a few minutes to visit. One favorite care provider described Ashley as a strong, good man with a pure heart, well mannered and a gentleman; such a man being hard to find.



Overnight in 2010 his world changed but he never gave up trying to regain his life. Persevering, non-compromising in his beliefs, struggling to keep going through pneumonia and kidney disease, he battled until the end. Always look after your family and oversee their care. Support them through the most difficult times.



His sisters and their extended families, uncle, aunts and cousins, will always remember him for his true spirit and extraordinary humor. To note a line from one of his many compositions, now that his suffering has ended, "I guess you could say we've got the happiness blues". Be seeing you, Ashley.





