Wilkins, Thomas

Family members, friends, and colleagues are deeply saddened by the passing of Thomas Derrick Wilkins, "Rick James". He was a proud graduate of Tennessee State University and member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity Rho Psi chapter. He is remembered for his fortitude and entrepreneurial spirit in the Transportation industry offering a second chance to many in need, his legacy will carry on. Celebration of Life Service for Thomas Derrick Wilkins, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 11:00 AM; Wheat Street Baptist Church, 359 Auburn Ave., Atlanta, GA 30312. An Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Memorial Service will begin at 9:30 AM. A public viewing will be Friday, January 19, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. 404-758-1731.




