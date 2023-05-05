X

Whitehead, Gwendolyn

1 hour ago

WHITEHEAD, Gwendolyn

Celebration of life services for Gwendolyn "Gwen" Lolita Whitehead of Atlanta, Georgia, will be May 6, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2685 Barge Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, Rev. Frank Cornelius Brown, officiating. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Torrieona Denise Everhart; granddaughter-dog, Paris Mishon London; two sisters, Rebecca and Vivian; godsisters, Diane (Gus) Steverson Roberson (twin from birth), Alma Willis-Dawson and children, Isaiah Willis and Aniyah Dawson, Shirley Barnes, Dr. Larita Primrose and family, Tremayne Jones, Melgenia Reid, Dr. Conte Terrell; godsons, Stephen Barnes, Lavontay Brightwell, Lamont Downing, Marquez Hall; goddaughters, Kendall Green, Kaleah Guithrie, Markala Hall, Justice Jones, Tashavious and Jasmine; brother-in-Christ, Juan Hendrix; parents-in-Christ, Rudolph and Dorothy T. Swann; aunt-in-Christ, Doris T. Stroud; godmother-in-Christ, Mary Morgan; mother-in-Christ, Connie Walton; spiritual mother/sister/friend-in-Christ and in love, Mother Joyce Hayes Baity; nieces, Vickie (Larry) Watkins and Family(Los Angeles, California), Tia Morris and children, and grandchildren, Pequitta (Alvin) Clark, Kim Scott, (Illinois) Tarkiyah, Sara, David and Isaiah Melton and children, Charity Lewis and children, and grandchildren, Scherasade (Octavious) Wynn Hose and daughter, Andrea; three nephews, Ruben Everhart III and family (Missouri), Arthur Morris Jr. (Denise) and children, and grandchildren, Eddie Wynn Jr. and children; special cousins and their family members, Wilson (Mildred) Whitehead, children and grandchildren of the late Helen and Godfrey Finch Sr., John Calvin (Levoria) Whitehead and family, Tatnai Whitehead, Robert (Sherian) Cooper, Gloria Dean (Wiley) Hines, Brenda Moore, Charlotte (Langston) Atkins, Christi Moore (Tolen) Pace, Aunt Christine (Blit) and family, Washington D.C., Patricia Brown, Dr. Donya Sartor and son Jordan, Jasmine Brodie, Karen, Cynthia, Beverly, Deborah Blackmon, and Prayer Partners, and a host of other godchildren, other cousins, relatives, friends; Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Family, Mt. Zion Second Baptist Church Family, Greater Glory Ministries, 1964 class of David T. Howard High School, 1956 Class of Henry McNeal Turner High School, Henry McNeal Turner National Alumni Association, Inc.; Special Family in Christ and in Love, Mr. and Mrs. Lacey, and Rebecca Dashiell Mitchell and family; Master Isaac Anthony Russell, Rev. and Mrs. Frank Cornelius Brown (Linda) and children. Gwen's request was in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Scholarship fund of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2685 Barge Road SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331, in her memory.

