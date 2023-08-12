WEINGARTNER, Elaine



Elaine Timms Weingartner, 90, of Atlanta, GA, passed away with her loving daughter by her side on August 9, 2023. She was born on August 15, 1932, on her grandfather's farm in Riverdale, GA.



After High School, she attended Georgia State for 2 years. She then took a job as a staff artist with the Atlanta Journal and Constitution.



She was married to Joseph Alfred Weingartner, Jr. in 1954. They had three wonderful children, Lynn Weingartner Clark, Bob Weingartner and Jim Weingartner. They also had one granddaughter, Joanna Elaine Clark McCall. Also surviving are three amazing great-grandchildren, Brayden Lee Clark, Bentley Adam McCall and Ava Elaine McCall.



The family will greet guests on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in The Abbey Chapel at Westview Cemetery from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral service will follow in The Abbey Chapel at 1:00 PM. The interment will conclude in the Westview Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may to made to Decatur Presbyterian Church, 205 Sycamore Street, Decatur, GA 30033.





