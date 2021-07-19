Weaver, Earlene

WEAVER (TOMLINSON), Earlene



Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Earlene Debra Weaver Tomlinson will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony will start at 10:00 AM on the day of service. Interment Westview Cemetery. Due to COVID, service is limited for immediate family members. She is survived by her beloved husband, Travis; devoted daughters, Monya, Tracee Coleman (Gregory), and Kellie; adored grandchildren, Emory and Gracee Coleman; nephews, Jerome and Michael Weaver; nieces, Jamika Weaver, Marsha (Luis), Laurie Weaver; sisters-in-law, Trennye Blackburn (Todd) and Sonya Holland; godsons, Adam Jackson and Lloyd Guest, Jr.; goddaughter, Korrie Payne; and a host of friends, colleagues, sorority sisters and classmates. Today, public viewing will be from 1 Noon - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services will be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.



