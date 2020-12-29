WEATHERWAX, Kenneth



Born January 3rd, 1937 in New Orleans to Olustee Kenneth and Elizabeth (Wesley) Weatherwax whose home was in Atlanta, GA. In 1968 he married the love of his life Texie (Scott) Weatherwax and together raised three sons Bill, Kip and Scott. He was on the National Honor Society while at Northside High School and became an Eagle Scout earning the Order of the Arrow. Attended GA Tech and transferred to Univ of Penn graduating with MBA from Wharton School of Finance. He started The Wharton Alumni Association in Atlanta. Purchased and ran multiple H&R Block locations throughout Georgia. Owned Diamond Electric & Supply an electrical wholesale company. Became controller of Sav-a-Ton with 57 gas stations located in Southeast. He obtained his CPA and Financial Analyst Certifications. He taught accounting at Georgia State University and gave seminars at various locations on changes in tax laws. Enjoying tax representation and preparation he opened his CPA firm in 1984 where he worked until he retired. He was a lifetime member of the Atlanta Athletic Club serving on the Membership Committee. Ken served as an officer in the Buckhead Lions Club, Gwinnett Kiwanis Club, Peachtree Booster Club. He was preceded in death by his parents and eldest son Bill and is survived by his wife Texie, sons Kip and Scott and granddaughters Chloe, Dani and Taylor.



Due to COVID-19 a virtual memorial is being held via mykeeper.com/profile/KennethWeatherwax for family and friends to share photos, memories and stories of his life. In his memory, contributions can be made to Alzheimers Organization in Ken's name. https://tinyurl.com/kenweatherwax37

