WALLACE, James Charles



James "Jim" Charles Wallace, 93, of Atlanta, died Sunday, May 28, 2023. Jim was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, son, nephew, in-law and friend to many. Jim was born September 1, 1929 in Atlanta, and was raised in the small farming community of Larrytown, just west of Atlanta, where his father was a farmer and livestock trader. Jim's first job, at age 8, was pulling a little red wagon through Larrytown to collect leftovers from all the neighbors, which served as slop to feed the family hogs.



Jim attended West Fulton High School, where he played football, while continuing to complete all of his daily family and farming chores. Early on, Jim developed an amazing work ethic that he maintained throughout his working life, and instilled in his children and grandchildren. After graduating from high school, Jim worked on an ice route delivering blocks of ice, unloaded coal at one dollar per ton, served as a plumber's apprentice, and also sought out other similar jobs, all to provide a means of making a living for his young family.



In 1950, he obtained a small loan to start his own business, a gas station on Piedmont Road, and this was the start of Wallace Oil Company. The station only became profitable as a result of his working 16-hour days, seven days a week, and his dedication to customer service. Jim's hard work led to the growth of Wallace Oil Company and his acquiring additional gas stations over metro Atlanta, along with additional real estate. Over his career, his company owned and operated as many as ninety gas stations. One of the business tactics he used to attract customers for his gas stations was to hold drawings for the giveaway of a car every quarter to customers at each location. During this time, 632 cars were given away and customer loyalty was secured. A man of integrity and humility, Jim was a highly respected businessman, and was named to various boards of directors and trustees for businesses, banks, and schools. He also served as the President of the Georgia Oilmen's Association, the state trade association for professionalism in the petroleum marketing industry.



Jim was always a sports enthusiast, encouraging his children and grandchildren, and participating himself when he could. Later in life, he loved following his beloved Braves and playing golf with his dear friends at what he called his Country, Country Club.



Above all else, Jim was a dedicated family man, married to his wife, Sarah Whitaker Wallace for 74 years, and very proud of his three children, and all of their children and grandchildren. His was a large extended family and he was most gracious and generous with his time and support for his beloved children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews. Family gatherings at holidays and birthdays, many times including a Varsity truck, were very special to him.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Bowles Hunter; daughter, Nina Wallace Broach; and great-grandson, Webber Broach. Surviving are his wife, Sarah Whitaker Wallace; daughter, Jan Ferguson (Bill); son, Chuck Wallace (Peggy); brother, Dan Bowles (Florrie); 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.



On Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM, there will be a memorial service at Northside Methodist Church, followed by a celebration of life at 1:00 PM, at the Cherokee Town Club for all friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Schenck School, 282 Mt. Paran Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com