WALLACE, Helen



Helen Adams Wallace of Tucker, Georgia passed surrounded by her family on June 21 at the age of 75. She was born to William Walter Adams and Louise Williams Adams on April 25, 1947 in Athens, Georgia. She spent her first years in Winder and moved to Atlanta when she was a young girl. She married James Robert Wallace in Atlanta on June 21, 1975.



Helen graduated from Briarcliff High School in Atlanta in 1965. She received her undergraduate degree in education from the University of Georgia and her master's and specialist's degrees from Georgia State University. She taught a variety of grades at several elementary schools, but her most notable service was as a kindergarten teacher at Dolvin Elementary School in John's Creek from 1985 to 2010. During this time she received the teacher of the year award and served on numerous committees. One of her favorite things to do at Dolvin was to put the class hamster in his hamster ball and send him into the classroom across the hall where he would delight the children and frighten her colleague.



She was a member of Wieuca Road Baptist Church from 1975 until 2010 and a member of First Baptist Church of Decatur from 2010 until her death. Throughout these years she worked in a broad range of capacities, serving on numerous committees, teaching Sunday school, directing vacation Bible school, and performing many other jobs. She preferred inconspicuous roles and served the church faithfully all her years.



Helen is survived by her children, Dan (Sherry) Wallace of Forsyth, Paul (Elizabeth) Wallace of Decatur, Kristen (Keith) Pierce of Lilburn; seven grandchildren, Rebecca (Nate) Shetler of Macon, Daniel (Susanna) Wallace of Yulee, Florida, Emily (Caleb) Pierce of Decatur, Lydia (Wilbur) Pierce of Cleveland, Tennessee, Henry Wallace of Atlanta, Julia Wallace of Decatur, and Kristen Wallace of Decatur; and by her brother, William Walter Adams, Jr, (Sandy) of Gainesville.



Helen's love for her family was legendary. Her devotion to Jim was complete, and year after year she brought everyone together at Christmas. She mindfully kept up with the details of her children's and especially her grandchildren's lives, taking care to make each one feel special, as if they alone were the apple of her eye.



Please join the family in honoring Helen's life from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, 2773 N Decatur Rd on Saturday, July 9. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Decatur. There will be a memorial service held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 9 at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave.



