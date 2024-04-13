Wade, Rico

Rico Wade, one-third of the legendary Atlanta production group Organized Noize and member of the Dungeon Family, has died. He was 52.

Atlanta rapper Killer Mike announced the news in an Instagram post Saturday morning, April 13, 2024.

More details about Wade's death are unknown at this time.

Historian Maurice Hobson, who interviewed Wade extensively for his book, "The Legend of the Black Mecca: Politics and Class in the Making of Modern Atlanta," called him, "Just a brilliant brother from southwest Atlanta."

Organized Noize was the subject of the 2016 documentary "The Art of Organized Noize." The group also appeared in the AJC's documentary "The South Got Something To Say."

Rico Wade is the cousin of Atlanta rapper Future.

