WACHTEL, Peter



December 1, 1946 – May 10, 2023



Born in Coral Gables, FL. A graduate of Coral Gables High School ('64), Peter went on to attend Mercer University as a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. During his tenure at Mercer, he enlisted in the US Army, completing basic training at Fort Polk. Peter served in a medical unit posted in San Antonio, TX and later Augusta, GA before eventually returning to Mercer to complete his degree in 1972. Upon settling in Athens and later Alpharetta, GA, Peter spent 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry with Ciba-Geigy and later Novartis, making numerous friends along the way. Peter was a lifelong Georgia Bulldog football fan, accomplished gourmet, wine connoisseur, doting father, grandfather, and loving husband. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Diane Wachtel; son, Adam Wachtel (Shelly); grandsons, Cain and Cooper Wachtel; and brother, Philip Wachtel, Jr (Catharine).



A celebration of life event will be held with date to be determined.

