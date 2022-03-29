VanHouten, John

VAN HOUTEN, Jr., John Bourke



Dr. John Bourke Van Houten, Jr., 84, passed away on March 24, 2022, at his home in Athens, Georgia. Born April 17, 1937, in Atlanta, Georgia, he graduated from the Marist School (1955) and earned a Bachelor's Degree in chemistry from The Georgia Institute of Technology (1959) where he was the first athletic trainer to be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. After completing medical school and a residency in anesthesiology at Emory University, he practiced medicine at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, GA for over 40 years. He knew that medicine is a calling not a career choice and inspired surgeons and patients alike to rely on his visionary medical instincts. He will be remembered dearly by his beloved wife, Sallie, his daughter Meri Van Houten, son Will Kimzey (Megan), daughter Amanda Kimzey Brooks (Brian) and grandchildren Clayton, Justin, Katie, Sam, and Archer. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to The HOW Place at howplace.org under join/donate. For a complete obituary, please go to: myfarewelling.com Athens Cremation Services assisting the family with the arrangements.

