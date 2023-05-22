X

Tuggle, Nolan

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TUGGLE, Nolan

Mr. Nolan Tuggle of Covington, GA, entered eternal rest on May 17, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 12:00 Noon, at Bethabara Missionary Baptist Church, 11392 GA-36 Covington, GA 30014, Rev. Willie Washington, Pastor, Rev. James Collins, Eulogist. Interment, Church Cemetery. His remains will lie in-state from 11:00 AM until the hour of service. The cortege will depart from his home at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held TODAY Monday, May 22, 2023, 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories five children: Tabitha Hector, Ellen Tuggle-Smith, Neal Durham, Quincy (Princess) Tuggle, and Demario Tuggle; bonus daughter, Delecia (Luther) Hurbert; and a host of other loving family and friends. Services entrusted to Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home. "A Service of Dignity a Trademark of Excellence"

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street SW

Covington, GA

30014

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

