Tippins, William Clyde

TIPPINS, Jr., William Cylde MD



William Clyde Tippins Jr. of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away on February 3, 2024. He was born on May 12, 1930, in Claxton, Georgia, the son of Col. William Clyde Tippins and Alline Edwards Tippins. He graduated from Claxton High School in 1947, where he was an outstanding athlete in football, basketball, baseball and track. He was voted Young Man of the year. After high school he attended Emory at Oxford and graduated from North Georgia Military College earning his BS Degree in Biology. He graduated from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta in 1956, with a Doctorate of Medicine, and completed an internship in Athens General Hospital.



Dr. Tippins practiced General Medicine in Hogansville, Georgia, for ten years. During that time he served on the Troup County Board of Health, was elected to the local Board of Education, served on the Board of Directors of the Federal Savings and Loan Bank, was President of the Kiwanis Club, founder and President of the Athletic Booster Club of the High School where he served as the team doctor for the football team. He earned a Second Degree Black Belt Sensi in Judo and instructed a class in self defense and Judo for a church youth program. He was the attending physician in Atlanta for Judo meets.



Bill decided he would like to further his medical education and complete a Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta. He joined the Atlanta Ob-Gyn Group where he continued his practice of medicine. He was a Board Certified Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, a member of DeKalb Medical Society, the Medical Association of Georgia and was a delegate to the Annual Meeting for 28 years, he was a member of the American Medical Association, the Southern Medical Association, and the Georgia Ob-Gyn Medical Society. He volunteered his time to aid several clinics as a physician, he genuinely loved and cared for his patients, he said "I thank God for all my blessings among which was for allowing me to be a physician".



Bill had a love for all sports, he enjoyed walking in the woods in Evans County, target shooting, he was a certified SCUBA diver, he loved sailing his boat on Lake Lanier, he was an avid tennis player and played on a Dunwoody Country Club ALTA double teams. He won his last tennis match two weeks before his eightieth birthday.



Bill enjoyed traveling having visited Germany France, England, Scottland, Hong Kong, Bali, Japan and many more cities in the United States.



He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Barbara Smith Tippins of Dunwoody, GA; two sons, William G. (Theresa) Tippins of Jacksonville, FL, and Thomas C. Tippins of Dunwoody, GA; two grandchildren, William Lee Tippins and Emma A. Tippins of Jacksonville, FL.



He was laid to rest on February 8, 2024, in the Daniels-Smith-Tippins Cemetery in Bellville, Georgia.



