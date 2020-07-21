Tindell, Cordy

VIVIAN, Reverend Cordy Tindell Reverend Cordy Tindell Vivian, legendary Civil Rights icon, passed away at age 95 on the morning of July 17, 2020 at his home in Atlanta, GA. C.T. was born on July 30, 1924 in Howard County, MO. As a young child, Vivian moved to Macomb, IL, with his mother, where he attended Lincoln Grade School and Edison Junior High School. Vivian graduated from Macomb High School in 1942 and continued his education at Western Illinois University in Macomb. Rev. Vivian was best known as an American hero and "Man of Movement" who dedicated his life to the Civil Rights Movement. Rev. Vivian was awarded the highest medal of honor, The Presidential Medal of Freedom, by President Obama on November 20, 2013 for his extensive work alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. where he helped lead sit-ins and other demonstrations around the country. C.T. served as the director of the Urban Training Center for Christian Mission in Chicago in 1966 and later founded the Black Action Strategies and Information Center (BASIC), a workplace consultancy dedicated to race relations and multicultural training. Rev. Vivian created and launched the educational program Vision Program that would eventually become known as Upward Bound. This program provided for hundreds of students to attend college. C. T. was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Octavia Geans Vivian, who passed away in 2011. His son, Cordy Tindell Vivian, Jr. passed away in 2010. He is survived by six children, Jo Anna Vivian Walker, Denise Vivian Morse (Carlton), Kira E. Vivian, Mark E. Vivian, Anita Charisse Thornton (Andre), Al Vivian (DeAna Jo). His son, Al Vivian is President of BASIC, Inc. which continues his legacy of training others in racial and cultural diversity. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to further the development of Dr.Vivian's Library and Archives. Donations can be made directly through the website: CTOVMA.ORG. A private service will be held for family only due to COVID-19 at 11 AM, on Thursday July 23, 2020. The service will be live-streamed as well as broadcast on WSB. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.



