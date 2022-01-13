TANSILL, Ronald Fuller



Ronald Fuller Tansill, of Atlanta, age 86, died suddenly on January 8, 2022. A lifelong Atlantan, he graduated from Northside High School and received a B.A. in Forestry from the University of Georgia. He served in the United States Army before going to work with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. In 1962 he married Shirley Linch. He was a respected real estate appraiser and review appraiser for the Fish & Wildlife Service for 40 years. In that role, he was instrumental in the acquisition of land around the Southeast for national wildlife refuges such as the J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. After retiring from the Fish & Wildlife Service, he performed review appraisal services for the State of Georgia for an additional 10 years. Ron took daily swims and walks for many years and especially enjoyed the outdoors, spending many of his days camping, hiking, canoeing, orienteering, and geocaching. He loved to travel and stayed active throughout his life.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Mary Tansill and sister Gail Tansill Lambert. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley Linch Tansill; sons David Tansill (Alice) and Steven Tansill (Laura); and grandchildren Jack Tansill, Will Tansill, Adelaide Tansill and William Tansill.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Caring Hands Fund, Presbyterian Village, 2000 East-West Connector, Austell, GA 30106; or to Nature Conservancy, 4245 North Fairfax Dr., Arlington, VA 22203.

