SUTTON, Brenda Elaine



Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Brenda Elaine Sutton will be on Friday, March 25, 2022, 12 PM at Dixie Hills First Baptist Church, 1995 Morehouse Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Interment, Westview Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 11 AM-7 PM in Elizabeth's Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.