SUMMERVILLE, James



James (Jim) W. Summerville, born October 10, 1929 passed away on May 25, 2021.



Retired Director of Honeywell Federal Systems, electrical engineer, and true southern gentleman, Jim Summerville passed away peacefully at his home in Chico, California on May 25, 2021 at the age of 91. Jim was raised in the small town of Aliceville, Alabama in a traditional Baptist family where his father owned and operated a Sinclair Service Station. He became an Eagle Boy Scout and the starting quarter back for the Aliceville High School Yellow Jackets football team, graduating as a Four-year Letterman-Football Star, Class Valedictorian, President of Honor Society, Most Popular, President of Senior Class, and Best All-Around.



At an early age, Jim set a goal on becoming a naval officer. As a lifeguard, he and a friend saved two drowning victims from a boating accident at a local lake, and immediately returning to the murky water, Jim saved a third victim from the bottom of the lake, which earned him letters of recommendation to the U.S. Naval Academy. Ultimately, Jim enlisted in the Navy as a mid-shipman, and upon his discharge, was elected by his fellow sailors Honor Man of the U.S.S. Saint Paul, followed by his admission to Alabama Polytechnic Institute (soon Auburn University) to study electrical engineering. Upon graduation in 1953, he was President of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, President of the Auburn Electrical Engineering Society, and a Second Lieutenant in Air Force ROTC.



Jim soon joined General Electric, and during his first year, selected an assignment at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, California to maintain radar equipment aboard Super Constellation aircraft. While in Sacramento, Jim met the love of his life, a stunning first-generation Greek girl, Janice Farros. He was embraced by Janice's Greek family, and expanding his Christian faith, was christened in the Greek Orthodox Church. Driving Jim's new 1954 Oldsmobile back to Aliceville, they were married in a Baptist ceremony, then back to Sacramento to build their family with Janice's first son Steve, and Jim's blossoming career. Advancing constantly with new assignments, the family added Pete in 1957 and Bob in 1960. In 1966, Jim accepted a promotion as a Regional Director of GE Computer Customer Service Division in Atlanta, Georgia (GE computer systems soon merged with Honeywell). By 1968, Jim held a Top Security Clearance with the federal government managing customer contracts that included NASA, the Pentagon, CIA, and Boeing. Upon his retirement in 1995, Jim was the Director of Honeywell Federal Systems and was responsible for thousands of employees.



While in Atlanta, Jim remained devoted to his family, the Briarmoor Manor Neighborhood, a Boy Scout Master, President of the Henderson High School Soccer Booster Club, the Atlanta Greek Church, Auburn Football, and Sigma Chi. Following his son Bob and wife Jean back to California in 1996, Jim was a devoted grandfather to Sam and Lily in Chico, and with Janice, an active member of Saint Basil's Greek Church in Stockton. He was loved and respected by his neighbors in Chico, at Chico City Hall where Bob worked as a city planner for many years, and at the Calvary Chapel of Chico. Jim will always be remembered as a quintessential Southern Gentleman and a "role model's role model".



Jim was laid to rest in a Greek Orthodox service at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery in Lodi, California on June 11th, 2021. Additional details about Jim's exemplary life, or where to make tributes in his name, can be found at Newton Bracewell Chico Funeral Homes (https://www.nbcfh.com).

