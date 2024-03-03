STUSAK, Ivan Robert



Robert was born in Norcross, to Gilbert and Margaret Stusak in 1942. He was a direct descendant and 6th great-grandson of Hardy Ivy, who was the first settler of downtown Atlanta. He grew up attending Murphy High School and Georgia State University. In 1964, he married Marilyn Jenkins and they enjoyed 52 years of marriage, preceding him in death, in 2017. They had two daughters, Kimberly and Kristy. They moved to Tucker in 1972, raising their girls. Beginning in 1992, he became Grandpa to five grandchildren: Zachary (Adrienne) Ortega, Chris (Melissa) Shattuck, Anna Shattuck, Jesse (Marina) Ortega, and Alex Martinez. After a 40-year career, Robert retired from Prudential Insurance. Another milestone in 2017, he became a Great-Grandpa to Elaine Ortega, Juliet Ortega, Marilyn Ortega, and Isabella Ortega. In 2019, Robert fell in love again and married Lynne Stusak. Robert became a bonus-father to Melissa (Tim) Smith, Amy Brown, Matthew Morris; and three bonus-grandchildren: Emelie Laughner, Kyrie Morris and Riley Brown.



Robert died due to complications of a surgical procedure unexpectedly on February 22, 2024. He is survived by his wife, Lynne; and his daughters, Kimberly (James) Hayes, Kristy Ortega-Martinez; his brothers, Richard (Charlotte) Stusak, David Stusak; aunts, Nelcie Stusak and Betty Saladna; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held March 17, 2024 at 5:00 PM, in Woodstock, GA, and a private graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery.



