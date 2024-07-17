Obituaries

Strickland-Perdue, Betty

2 hours ago

STRICKLAND PERDUE,

Dr. Betty

Celebration of Life Service for Dr. Betty E. Strickland Perdue, of Atlanta, Georgia, will be Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 11:00 AM; Wheat Street Baptist Church, 359 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30312. An Omega Omega Service will begin at 10:00 AM at the church. Interment; Westview Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 404-758-1731.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Combined photos

Arguments in Fani Willis appeal set for after election

Credit: AP

The backlash against the Georgia election board’s actions is growing

Credit: AP

GEORGIA FOOTBALL
Smart says players fined over ‘disappointing’ continued driving violations

Credit: Courtesy of Will Sterling

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks won’t reopen in downtown Atlanta after burst pipe

Credit: Courtesy of Will Sterling

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks won’t reopen in downtown Atlanta after burst pipe

UPDATE: A judge has refused to extend the timeframe for Georgia’s new Medicaid plan
The Latest
Lane, George
2h ago
Jape, Elaine
2h ago
Mills, James
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo

Ted Cruz mentions Laken Riley during Republican National Convention speech
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow this week's updates