Strickland-Perdue, Betty

STRICKLAND PERDUE,
Dr. Betty
Celebration of Life Service for Dr. Betty E. Strickland Perdue, of Atlanta, Georgia, will be Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 11:00 AM; Wheat Street Baptist Church, 359 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30312. An Omega Omega Service will begin at 10:00 AM at the church. Interment; Westview Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 404-758-1731.
