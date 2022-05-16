STRICKLAND, Joyce A.



Augusta, GA - Graveside Services for Mrs. Joyce A. Strickland, 87, who entered into rest May 14, 2022, will be conducted Wednesday, May 18th, at 1 o'clock in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery, Marietta, GA. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service. Mrs. Strickland was born on June 3, 1934, to the late, William Allen and Hattie Robinson Allen. She was a native of Haralson County, GA, a longtime resident of Smyrna, GA, having made Augusta, GA, her home for the past eight years. Mrs. Strickland was a member of Smyrna Christian Church. In earlier years, she was active in many social activities and church ministries. She loved her family immensely; nothing excited her more than telling everyone she knew about her family, and especially about those great-grandchildren! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 57 years, Dwight L. Strickland Jr.; their daughter, Susan Strickland White; and her brother, Dwight L. Allen.



Surviving family include her son-in-law, Craig D. White; two grandsons, Daniel White (Emily) of Evans, GA and Maj. David White USMC (Mallory) of Stafford, VA; seven great-grandchil-dren, Zackery, Hudson, Selah, Serah, Shiloh, Ruby and Beth; as well as a large extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org



Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181. Visit the registry at



