Stepanski, Travis

Obituaries
2 hours ago

STEPANSKI, Travis Shane

Travis Shane Stepanski, 38, of Forest Park became an angel on November 29, 2021. Shane was born to Kimberly Hagood and Terry Stepanski on June 2, 1983. Shane was preceded in death by his brother, Chris Stepanski. He is survived by parents Kimberly (Jeff) Hagood of PTC and Doug Smith of Forest Park. Daughter: Miranda (Gage) Bottoms; Sisters: Carrie (Brandon) Gibby and Marah (Jeff) Lavelle; Nephews and nieces: Autumn, Landen, Lathan, Ethan, Kinsley, Paislie, and Karma.

