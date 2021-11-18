Steinemann, Melanie

STEINEMANN (CANNON) Melanie



With profound sadness we announce the passing of Melanie Cannon Steinemann, a loyal and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. She passed away surrounded by her family on November 13, 2021. Melanie was born in Charleston, South Carolina and grew up in Hilton Head. At the very young age of 16, she completed high school and then was graduated from the College of Charleston with a Bachelor of Science. She returned to school to obtain certification as an interior designer through ASID. She started out in the fashion industry at 20 years old, beginning her career at Ralph Lauren in Washington, DC. She was promoted to Marketing Manager in Chicago, Illinois and then was transferred to Aspen, Colorado, where she ran the Ralph Lauren store and operation. She moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she took a senior position with the company House Parts. In Atlanta, she met her husband, Duke, and eventually relocated to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Melanie worked on oceanfront homes as a designer for Cronk Duch. She had an incredible aptitude and work ethic in design. She profoundly loved animals, especially her dogs, Fred and Ginger. Her most endearing quality was her selflessness. A caring and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Melanie will be remembered by her husband of 20 years, Frank "Duke" Steinemann Jr.; daughters Caroline Unzaga (Ignaki), Laura Zimmerman (Daniel), Olivia Steinemann; grandchildren, Isabel and Sebasitan Unzaga and Micah Zimmerman; brother Billy Cannon (Nadine); nephews Corey and Tyler Cannon; and mother Dyan Munson. She was predeceased by her father, William Charles Cannon, Sr. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Christ Episcopal Church and will be available via live stream at www.christepiscopalchurch.org. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to K9's for Warriors in Melanie's name https://k9sforwarriors.org/ Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.

