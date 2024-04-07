Starnes, June

STARNES (Landers), June



June Landers Starnes, age 90, of Lilburn, GA, went to be with her Lord on April 4, 2024. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church Lilburn, GA, since 1969. She attended the Ruth Sunday School Class, Young at Heart Senior Group, and was a distinguished prayer warrior. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, and Meemaw. Preceded in death by her husband, Bill Starnes; parents, David Alvin Landers and Nanny Lou Story; brothers, Alvin and Neal Landers; and sisters, Marie Powers and Mary Ann Kenerly. Survived by her brother, Billy (Mary) Landers; sister-in-law, Audrey Landers; children, Debra (Frankie) Kennedy, Stanley (Lavonne) Starnes, Lynn (Steve) Kelley, and Paula (Robert) Walker; grandchildren, Stephen (Trina) Kennedy, Shane (Kary) Kennedy, Jesse Kennedy, Michele (Marcus) Rollins, Nicole Starnes, Jim Bob (DD) Quilliams, Lee (Amy) Duncan, Lottie (Boone) Parker, Courtney (Justin) Mabe, Claire Kelley, Lynette (Codie) Futch, and Robert Walker, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Ada Lynn Kennedy, Kylee Kennedy, Kenslee Morgan, Ian Rollins, Lillian Duncan, Amelia Duncan, Bodie Lee Parker, Carlie Futch, Cora Lou Walker, and Codie Jasper Futch; several nieces and nephews, and a host of granddogs. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Bill Head Funeral Home Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 2:00 PM, in the Bill Head Funeral Home Lilburn/Tucker chapel with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Lilburn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com, arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, 770-564-2726.





